Antique artworks from the 19th century Dutch painter, Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os (1782–1861). Son of an artist, he started his career in landscape painting, subsequently developing his style, and latterly become known for his flower illustrations. Specializing in still life paintings, in 1809 he won the first prize of the Society Felix Meritis in the still life genre. We have digitally enhanced his paintings and drawings into high resolution printable quality. They are free to download under CC0 license.