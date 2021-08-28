Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof (1866-1924) was a Dutch painter and decorative artist from the Arts and Crafts Movement, which held great importance in the area of Dutch Art Nouveau. He was one of the founding members of the association “Labor et Aartes” together with other students from the art academy in Hague. Dijsselhof was an all-round artist who created furniture, bookbindings, textiles, embroidery patterns and more. He was inspired by the great artists of the movement such as William Morris and Walter Crane. His dedication to craftsmanship led him to illustrate “Walter Crane's Claims for Decorative Art” by Jan Veth. We have digitally enhanced some of his beautiful artworks from the public domain. They are free to download and use under the CC0 licence.