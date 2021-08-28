Giorgione, also called Giorgio da Castelfranco, (c. 1477/78) was an influential Italian painter and one of the pioneers of the High Renaissance style in Venetian art. His name is mentioned in Vasari's accounts. Giorgione’s technique, colors, mood, and the elements of mystery are clearly influenced by Bellini’s late style. Giorgione’s most famous painting is The Tempest (ca. 1505), labeled as the first “landscape” painting in Western art history. We’ve curated some of his fascinating high quality public domain artworks and prints for you to download and enjoy for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.