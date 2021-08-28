Oliver Goldsmith was a novelist, poet and journalist. In 1774 he published a work of natural history: “A History of the Earth, and Animated Nature" in eight volumes with the aim of bringing together a history of the earth with descriptions of its geographical features and many of its species. We have purchased two separate 19th century editions of this fascinating work for you to enjoy. Presenting digitally enhanced vintage colored engravings from our own original books, available to download and use for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.