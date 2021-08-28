Female art nudes, portraits and landscape paintings by Danish Impressionist artist Harald Giersing (1881-1927). Instrumental in developing the classic modernism movement in his homeland, Giersing is remembered as one of Denmark’s most important 20th century artists who specialized in landscape and portrait paintings. Unable to find faith in God, Giersing instead turned to modernism where he was driven by change and beauty. These beautiful public domain paintings have been digitally enhanced and are free for you to download and use under the CC0 license.