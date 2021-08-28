Flowers and fruit still life paintings by Henri Fantin-Latou (1836-1904), French painter, illustrator and lithographer. Formally trained at Lecoq de Boisbaudran, he also learned portrait painting by his famous father. He was known for his group compositions of contemporary celebrities in the arts, yet his flower paintings were the most lucrative and particularly appreciated in England. Download and use these public domain paintings for free under the CC0 license.