Henri-Louis Duhamel du Monceau (1700-1782) was a French naval engineer and botanist. He published an eight-volume botanical work titled Traité complet des Bois et des Fôrets. The publication detailed all aspects of trees including planting, growth, maintenance and transportation. We have digitally enhanced his beautiful public domain fruit illustrations of apples and pears. They are free to use and download under the CC0 license.