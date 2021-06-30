Henry Somm (1844-1907), was a French artist in the thriving artistic community of Montmartre, Paris. He was an academically trained painter with an eye for colors, but excelled in graphic drawings with much of his work reproduced in journals and magazines. He was inspired by Japanese woodblock prints, the use of perspective, composition, and the subject matter. Somm joined an impressionist exhibition together with Edgar Degas. However, his works are much more characterized by Symbolism and Japonisme, than Impressionism. We have digitally enhanced some of Somm’s public domain work featuring women. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.