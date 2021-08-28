Herman Henstenburgh (1667–1726) was a famous still-life and natural history painter from Hoorn, Netherlands. He specialized in watercolor and gouache styles and is credited as an inventor of a new type of watercolor technique which made paintings brilliantly vivid and realistic. When you look at the subjects in his paintings, such as butterflies and flowers, you will feel the liveliness even without the garden background. Download these digitized artworks under the CC0 license to use without any restrictions.