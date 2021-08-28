Explore life in ancient Egypt through the collection Histoire de L'art Égyptien (1878) by Émile Prisse d'Avennes (1807–1879), French archaeologist and one of the most important pre-20th century Egyptologists. Prisse d'Avennes worked as an engineer in Egypt, carrying out archaeological excavations in the Nile valley, and even adopted an Egyptian name. His great understanding of the culture is depicted through his architectural designs and vibrant native illustrations. Enjoy these high-resolution public domain drawings digitally enhanced by us. Download for free under the creative commons 0 license!