rawpixel
Public Domain Histoire des Plantes Grasses
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain Histoire des Plantes Grasses
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Histoire des Plantes Grasses

Cactus and succulent illustrations from "Histoire des Plantes Grasses" (1799) by one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time, Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of botanical and native plant species. These digitally enhanced botanical illustrations are free to download under the CC0 license.

CuratedPopularNew