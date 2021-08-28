Free Historical Flu Pandemic Images
Historical photographs captured during the Flu pandemic including patient images, medical treatment, hospital, and Red Cross volunteer team. We have selected these historical images from Library of Congress. They are digitally enhanced in high resolution printable quality and free to download under the CC0 license.
