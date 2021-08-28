rawpixel
Horace Pippin
Horace Pippin

Vibrant and colorful portraits and landscapes&nbsp;of rural life by African American folk artist&nbsp;Horace Pippin (1888-1946).&nbsp;Pippin was born into poverty and faced numerous obstacles&nbsp;before becoming an artist, including a wartime injury that left his right arm paralyzed. Despite these challenges, he was driven to create art and was self-taught, developing his own unique style and technique in the process. His works are now considered important examples of American folk art and are held in the collections of&nbsp;the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.&nbsp;Pippin&#39;s works often reflect his personal experiences and the struggles of African Americans, as well as his strong sense of pride in his heritage.&nbsp;We have curated this collection available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.

