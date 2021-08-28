Hortus Romanus Botanical Plates
Hand-coloured plates from Hortus Romanus Juxta Systema Tournefortianum, published between 1772–1793 by Giorgio Bonelli, one of the greatest Italian botanical works of the 18th century. These rare, digitally enhanced, botanical plates are free to download under the CC0 license.
