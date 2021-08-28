In 1990, NASA launched its largest and most versatile space telescope the Hubble. Named after astronomer Edward Hubble, this great observatory was placed into a low orbit above the Earth’s atmosphere. Over the last two decades, it has made over a million significant observations investigating everything from black holes to planets around other stars. Hubble continues to make new discoveries helping to advance humanity's exploration of the universe. NASA has opened Hubble's discoveries to the public domain, download them for free to use without any restrictions.