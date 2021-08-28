Hugo Simberg, a Finnish artist who lived between 1873-1917, was known for his works representing multidimensional images, a dream world in which requires symbolic means to interpret it. His works contain a hidden riddle, mystery, and code and usually involve macabre and supernatural topics, including life, death, devils and angels. As seen in his famous work ‘The wounded angel’ (1903). The similarities between his art and that of medieval and early Renaissance masters were pointed out. Since then, Simberg and his art have fascinated every new generation of viewers. We have collected and curated Simberg’s best artworks for you to enjoy and download for free under the CC0 license.