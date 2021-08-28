Hu Zhengyan (c. 1584-1674) was a Chinese traditional painter, calligrapher, seal carver and publisher during the transition of the Ming and Qing dynasties. He experimented with many forms of woodblock printing and embossed designs. His Ten Bamboo Studio pioneered new techniques in color printmaking with their best known work being an art manual explaining the process, The Ten Bamboo Studio Manual of Painting and Calligraphy. Hu produced China’s first printed publication in color, and was famous for his incredible techniques achieving gradation and modulation of shades in woodblock prints. We have digitally enhanced some of his botanical works from the public domain. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.