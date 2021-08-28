Indian Zoology
Intricate animal illustrations from Indian Zoology (1830–1834) by John Edward Gray (1800–1875), keeper of the zoological department of the British Museum. Gray selected illustrations by both native and English artists in India from the collections of Major-General Hardwicke, introducing the fascinating wildlife of the East to an English audience. This collection of public domain images are all downloadable and printable for free for any use.
