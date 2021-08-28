Jacques Emile Blanche
Jacques-Émile Blanche (1861-1942) was a self-taught French portrait painter with wealthy socialite clients from London and Paris. He used lush brushwork and realistically captured his sitters, yet he was seen as a dilettante by his peers, more interested in the fame than the art itself. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
Jacques-Émile Blanche (1861-1942) was a self-taught French portrait painter with wealthy socialite clients from London and Paris. He used lush brushwork and realistically captured his sitters, yet he was seen as a dilettante by his peers, more interested in the fame than the art itself. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.