HD galaxy Images from NASA's newest James Webb Space Telescope revealed for the first time Cosmic Cliffs, the previously invisible areas of star birth in the Carina Nebula. The rapid phases of star formation are difficult to capture, but James Webb Space Telescope's extreme imaging capability can now capture these fascinating events. Launched on 25 December 2021, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe so far. Enjoy the never-before-seen glittering universe landscapes in this latest public domain collection available under the CC0 license