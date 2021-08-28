Perfectly balanced portraits of daily life from one of the greatest painters of the Dutch Golden Age, Johannes Vermeer or (1632–1675). Vermeer spent his entire life in his hometown, Delft, Netherlands. Most of his paintings depicted scenes of daily life in a domestic interior setting. Vermeer is also renowned for his extraordinary use of light in his paintings. We have handpicked some of Vermeer's public domain artworks, digitally enhanced and made them available for free under the CC0 license.