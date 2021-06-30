Johann Georg van Caspel (1870–1928), also known as Geo van Caspel or Geo J. Caspel was a Dutch artist born in Amsterdam. He was trained as a figure and portrait painter, but was also a book-binder, calendar and brochure designer, and an architect. He made a number of posters for the Amand Printing Company in Amsterdam and illustrated picture books in Art Nouveau style, including The Sleeping Beauty in the Woods and A fairytale by Mother the Goose for Charles Perrault. We have digitally enhanced some of his prints, they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.