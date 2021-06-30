A collection of gorgeous vintage prints from Johan Teyler (1648–1709), a multi-talented Dutch artist. Teyler was a painter, engraver, mathematics teacher, and pioneer of color printing during the Dutch Golden Age, capturing subjects like flowers, birds and animals. These antique artworks are available as free downloads under the Creative Commons 0 license. We have made them in high-resolution printable quality, so they are perfect for graphic design projects as well as desktop wallpapers.