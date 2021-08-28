Paintings of the Danish landscape, farm life, and animal portraits by Johan Thomas Lundbye (1818-1848). Lundbye was a Danish painter and graphic artist known for his realistic and detailed depictions of life in the countryside. Lundbye was born in Ballebro, a small village in Denmark, and showed artistic skills from an early age. He began his artistic training at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in 1835. Later, he traveled to Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, where he studied the work of some of the leading landscape painters of the time. Presented here are digitally enhanced public domain artworks by Lundbye, all of which are free to download and use under the CC0 license.