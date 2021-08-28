rawpixel
Watercolors and landscape paintings of nature and the English countryside by English painter John Constable (1776-1837). Born in Suffolk, Constable was the son of a wealthy miller and merchant. With expectations to enter his father&rsquo;s business, he instead decided to pursue a career in art after meeting the famous connoisseur Sir George Beaumont. When he entered the Royal Academy in London, the trend was to focus on&nbsp;history painting. This didn&rsquo;t quench Constable&rsquo;s artistic thirst, who always showed a particular interest in landscape painting. He was unique in that he tended not to paint places popular with the public, but instead preferred to capture personal places from his childhood. Embodying quintessential &ldquo;Englishness&rdquo;, these magnificent artworks have been digitally enhanced and are free to download and use under the CC0 license.&nbsp;

