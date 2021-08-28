John Edwards
John Edwards (1742-1815) was a British designer, illustrator, painter and renowned botanist. Native to London and Surrey, he exhibited with the Royal Academy. He also produced textile designs for Calico. We have digitally enhanced some of Edwards public domain flowers. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
