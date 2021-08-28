John H. White (born 1945) was a famous American photojournalist who documented lives of people and political events in the United States, especially in Chicago. He worked as a photographer for Chicago Sun Times for over 30 years since 1978 and for DOCUMERICA, an environmental protection agency, capturing photos of Chicago and its African American community. In 1982, he received the Pulitzer Prize for Photojournalism. We have gathered amazing photos he took. We hope you enjoy these high resolution public domain images which you can download for free under the CC0 license.