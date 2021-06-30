Born in Florence to American expatriate parents, John Singer Sargent (1856–1925) is considered Europe's leading portrait painter of the Edwardian era. He was educated at both Accademia delle Belle Arti and Paris's École des Beaux Arts. While in Paris, under the guidance of Émile–Auguste Carolus–Duran, a portraitist and muralist, Sargent learned to paint directly from observation without first sketching, employing a fluidity, influenced by the Impressionists. Sargent created more than 2,900 paintings, mainly portraits and landscapes from his travels across the Atlantic, Europe, the Middle East and America. We've collected some of his finest public domain paintings in this collection, including his most famous opus, Madame X, they are all available to download under the CC0 license.