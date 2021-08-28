Jaw-dropping chromolithographs from "Johnson's Household Book of Nature" (1880) by John Karst. Drawing inspirations from many well-known nature artists, Karst masterly created the animal collection that enlightens and inspires us visually. His amazing illustrations range from wild tigers, elephants and giraffes in the forest, a camel in the dessert, to many genres of whales in the ocean. We have it all free for you to download under the CC0 license.