Joris Hoefnagel (1542-1601) was a self-taught Flemish court artist in the Renaissance era and an important figure in Dutch art history. He created still life and topographical drawings from travels throughout Europe, which were later used for a six-volume atlas. Hoefnagel demonstrated astounding technical talents when he illuminated The Model Book of Calligraphy by Georg Bocksay with intricate fruits, flowers, and insects. We have collected and digitally enhanced some of his calligraphy illustrations along with biodiversity artworks from Animalia Volatilia et Amphibia. These public domain artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.