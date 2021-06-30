Joseph Schillinger (1895–1943) was born in Kharkov (modern-day Kharkiv, Ukraine) and immigrated to America where he became a citizen in 1936. He was a pianist, composer, music theorist, mathematician, and art professor at Columbia University. Mathematics and geometry shaped all of his teachings. Cubist three dimensional geometric displays with colorful visuals enabled his students to grasp music in a whole new way. He showed them what music looked like in geometric forms. We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks and they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.