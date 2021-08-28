Josephus Augustus Knip
Hand drawn watercolor illustrations from the Dutch painter, Joseph August Knip (1777–1847). He learned to draw from his father who was a decorative painter, Nicolaas Frederik Knip. We have digitally enhanced some of his nature and landscape illustrations into high resolution printable quality. They are free to download and use under cc0 license.
