rawpixel
Public Domain Jules Lachaise & Eugène Pierre Gourdet
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain Jules Lachaise & Eugène Pierre Gourdet
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Jules Lachaise & Eugène Pierre Gourdet

French 19th-century artists Jules Lachaise (died 1897) and Eug&egrave;ne Pierre Gourdet (1820-1889) were known for their ornamental patterns and interior design. They worked on designing interiors for the French monarchy and aristocracy during the Second French Empire, utilizing a rich, opulent, and derivative style that was highly sought after at the time. Following the fall of the empire, Lachaise continued to work for Empress Eug&eacute;nie and was involved in the design of her estate in England. Some of their notable works are digitally enhanced here and are available for download and enjoyment under the CC0 license.

CuratedPopularNew
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084777/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084793/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084641/image-clouds-paper-rosesFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084705/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084855/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085011/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084695/image-wallpaper-paper-rosesFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085978/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084694/image-wallpaper-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084738/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084904/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085010/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084710/photo-image-wallpaper-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084800/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084670/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084688/image-wallpaper-paper-rosesFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084706/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084813/photo-image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084757/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084844/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085097/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084746/image-wallpaper-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084845/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084704/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084687/image-wallpaper-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084833/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084668/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084756/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084639/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084691/image-wallpaper-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084985/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084721/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084718/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084737/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085020/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084781/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084693/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084782/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084713/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084776/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084754/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084843/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084770/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084731/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084716/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084735/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084772/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085094/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084766/image-texture-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084745/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085091/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084689/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084667/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085012/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084692/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084722/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084857/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084633/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084723/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085095/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085099/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084665/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085018/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084631/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084614/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084714/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084720/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084715/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084905/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084679/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084711/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084771/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086065/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084719/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085026/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084741/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084675/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084717/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084674/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085083/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
80 results
CuratedPopularNew