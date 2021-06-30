Ju Lian (1828–1904) is a famous Chinese painter of the Qing Dynasty, who self-named himself as the "Old Man of the Divided Mountain". Ju Lian's had a love for the beauty in nature and this shows in his intricate nature paintings. He is known for his delicate illustrations of birds, bugs, flowers, and plants. We have digitally enhanced some of his insect and floral paintings in high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.