Kogyo Tsukioka (1869-1927) was a Japanese painter, woodblock print artist, and the adopted son of famous ukiyo-e artist Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. His work focused on traditional Noh theater, a classical Japanese dance-drama, documenting performances through over 550 woodblock prints decorated with gold and silver. He also painted scenes of nature and from the Sino-Japanese war. We have digitally enhanced his beautiful public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.