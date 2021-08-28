Multicolor illustrations of animals and sea creatures from Kunstformen der Natur (Art Forms of Nature) by German zoologist, naturalist, professor, and marine biologist, Ernst Haeckel (1843–1919), in full Ernst Heinrich Philipp August Haeckela. Haeckel was known for discovering and naming thousands of new species. Kunstformen der Natur was known for bridging the gap between science and art. We have digitally enhanced 100 marine lithographic prints of various organisms from his book. They are in high resolution printable quality and free to download under the CC0 license.