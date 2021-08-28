Intricate Arabic art from La Décoration Arabe by French archeologist and architect Emile Prisse d'Avennes (1807-1879). We have digitally enhanced these lithograph plates of Arabian interior patterns from our own original 1885 edition of the book. The artworks include ornamental art from the Middle East, precise measured drawings, pattern details, and medieval Islamic city architecture illustrations. These public domain artworks are free to both use and download under the CC0 license.