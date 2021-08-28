Leo Gestel (1881–1941) was a Dutch visual artist, painter, and illustrator. His father was a director of an art school and his uncle painted with the famous Vincent van Gogh. He came across the Parisian avant-garde movement and developed his eclectic style through experimentation with various art forms including cubism, expressionism, futurism, and post-impressionism. He is considered one of the leading Dutch modernism artists, along with Piet Mondrian. The majority of Gestel’s work was lost in a fire. We have selected a variety of beautiful public domain paintings and sketches that still exist for you to enjoy. They are digitally enhanced and available for download under the Creative Commons 0 license.