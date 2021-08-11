Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519) is among the most famous artists in history. He was a Renaissance polymath, scientist, engineer, inventor, anatomist, painter, sculptor, architect, botanist, musician, and writer. Born in 1452 as the illegitimate son of a notary, he spent his youth in the studio of the renowned Verrocchio. Da Vinci's well-known masterpieces include The Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, The Virgin of the Rocks, as well as his study sketch of the Vitruvian Man. His artworks and scientific drawings of new inventions were visionary and ahead of his time. Da Vinci’s artistry and techniques heavily influenced his contemporaries including Raphael and Michelangelo. We’ve digitally enhanced some of his fascinating public domain paintings and sketches for you to enjoy under the CC0 license.