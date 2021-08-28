Born in Livorno in 1875, Leonetto Cappiello was an Italian-French poster art designer and painter. Having no formal training in art, he is regarded today as the father of modern advertising because of his innovative approach to poster designs. Cappiello made his name in Paris by employing bold figures and vivid caricatures in his Art Nouveau artworks. We've digitally enhanced some of his finest public domain vintage posters and prints for you to download and enjoy under the CC0 license.