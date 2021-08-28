rawpixel
Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique

Vintage palm tree chromolithographs from our own 1878 edition of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique by Pieter Joseph de Pannemaeker (1832-1904). We have digitally enhanced these artworks of detailed botanical illustrations showcasing fascinating nature from the tropics. Enjoy and download these public domain prints in high quality for free under the CC0 license.

