Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré
Vintage leaf and botanical illustrations from Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Edward Joseph Lowe and Charles Victor Naudin. We have digitally enhanced these beautiful nature color plates from our own original 1865 edition of the book. Enjoy and download these public domain prints in high quality for free under the CC0 license.
