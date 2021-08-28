Les Roses
A wide variety of public domain rose illustrations from Les Roses (Vol.1–3) by the "Raphael of Flowers"– Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840), one of the finest botanical illustrators of all time. Appreciate the flawless and delicate structure of the queen of flowers, digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Download them for free under the CC0 license for either personal or commercial use.
A wide variety of public domain rose illustrations from Les Roses (Vol.1–3) by the "Raphael of Flowers"– Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840), one of the finest botanical illustrators of all time. Appreciate the flawless and delicate structure of the queen of flowers, digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Download them for free under the CC0 license for either personal or commercial use.