L'ornement Polychrome
Find inspiration from the beautiful illustration designs of several famous artists from the 19th century through Albert Racinet's (1825–1893) L'ornement Polychrome, digitally enhanced from our own original 1888 edition. These fascinating colored lithograph public domain images were taken from fabrics, frescoes, manuscripts, mosaics and architectural designs from around the world. Download these free vintage prints as wallpaper or for your design projects.
