French painter Louis-Marin Bonnet (1736-1793) was known as one of the best known engravers of 18th century Paris. He was a distinguished artist in the French architectural Rococo period, also known as the late Baroque style movement. He employed avant-garde printing techniques, including white plates on blue paper, and polychrome prints in chalk and pastel, which was inspired by François Boucher. His works “Head of Flora”, “The Charmes of the Morning”, and “Bust of a Woman”, were created through a floral Rococo style. We have digitally enhanced some of his classic works. They are free to download under the CC0 license.