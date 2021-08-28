Lucas Cranach the Elder (1472-1553) was born in Kronach, Germany to an artist father. He was appointed to the court of Friedrich the Wise in Wittemberg. He supplied Renaissance paintings, murals, and decorations for the various ducal residences at Wittenberg, Veste Coburg and Torgau. Cranach was a friend of Martin Luther, and famous for his Protestant Reformation, secular and mythological paintings, as well as portraits. We've curated some of his best printable high quality public domain artworks and prints, for you to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.