Maria Sibylla Merian
Nature paintings by the female German naturalist and scientific illustrator, Maria Sibylla Merian (1647–1717). Merian had an interest in insects and the metamorphosis of the butterfly. She was one of the first European naturalists who observed insects directly and created beautifully detailed drawings of her subjects. We have digitally enhanced these biological and botanical paintings into high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.
