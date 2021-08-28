Marion Post Wolcott (1910-1990), an American photographer was known for her works depicting The Great Depression, the Jim Crow South, and poverty. From 1938 to 1942, she have taken over 9,000 photographs for the Farm Security Administration (FSA), one of the largest news photography projects in the world. Before Wolcott became a government photographer, she worked freelance, taking pictures for magazines and newspaper. She have faced with great gender barrier throughout her career, but in her last decade her work was finally recognized. Many awards was given to her, including the Oakland Museum's Dorothea Lange Award, the Society of Photographic Educator's Lifetime Achievement Award, and the National Press Photographer's Lifetime Achievement Award. Many of her works are preserved at the Library of Congress Prints, Photographs Division and also available online at Rawpixel website to download for free under CCO license.