Mary Cassatt (1844–1926) was an American Impressionist painter, printmaker, and the embodiment of a “New Woman” of the 19th century. She spent much of her adult life in France alongside fellow contemporary Impressionists like Edgar Degas, Paul Cezanne, and Claude Monet. She was profoundly interested in depicting the woman’s perspective through art. She often drew pictures of the social lives of ladies relaxing and having tea in the garden during the summertime or focusing on the private lives of women. Cassatt’s famous pastel artwork “Maternal Caress” illustrated the bond between the mother and her child. We have curated this collection of public domain paintings, downloadable and printable in high resolution, under the Creative Commons 0 license.