French painter Maurice Denis (1870-1943) was one of the leading artists during the transition from Impressionism to Modern Art. He was heavily influenced by the Symbolist works of Paul Gauguin. Denis would paint with rich colors and experiment with warm and cool colors. Some of his theories have become the foundations of cubism, fauvism, and abstract art. We have digitally enhanced his beautiful and colorful artworks, free to download and use under the CC0 license.